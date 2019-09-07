Contrasting of Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

We will be comparing the differences between Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Sophiris Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta, while its volatility is 186.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, with potential upside of 527.27%. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average target price of $4.93, with potential upside of 608.13%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.85%. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.