Contrasting of Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

As Biotechnology companies, Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.50 N/A -3.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sophiris Bio Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sophiris Bio Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.86 beta. From a competition point of view, Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sophiris Bio Inc. Its rival Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Sophiris Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 706.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 19.6%. 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.