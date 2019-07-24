Contrasting of Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1278.46 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.83 beta. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.04 beta.

Liquidity

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Marker Therapeutics Inc. which has a 22.1 Current Ratio and a 22.1 Quick Ratio. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 378.22% at a $4.83 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares and 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. has -5.51% weaker performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 2.52% stronger performance.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.