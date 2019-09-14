Contrasting of Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Both Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.46 N/A -4.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sophiris Bio Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sophiris Bio Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sophiris Bio Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Sophiris Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 550.33% at a $4.83 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sophiris Bio Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 21.13%. Insiders owned roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.