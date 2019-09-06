Contrasting of Sony Corporation (SNE) and Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) and Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electronic Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Corporation 50 0.00 N/A 6.51 8.73 Sonos Inc. 11 1.28 N/A 0.04 301.39

Table 1 demonstrates Sony Corporation and Sonos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sonos Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sony Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sony Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonos Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sony Corporation and Sonos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Corporation 0.00% 26% 4.5% Sonos Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.9%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sony Corporation. Its rival Sonos Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2 respectively. Sonos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sony Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sony Corporation and Sonos Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sonos Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sonos Inc. is $20, which is potential 34.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.1% of Sony Corporation shares and 60.6% of Sonos Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Sonos Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sony Corporation 3.19% 5.86% 10.71% 15.57% 8.64% 17.77% Sonos Inc. 3.04% -4.57% 1.88% -6.22% 0% 10.49%

For the past year Sony Corporation was more bullish than Sonos Inc.

Summary

Sony Corporation beats Sonos Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.