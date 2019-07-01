Contrasting of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) compete against each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.55 N/A -2.18 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 3 2.63 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -79.4% Correvio Pharma Corp. 0.00% -162.1% -26.8%

Risk and Volatility

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Correvio Pharma Corp.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Correvio Pharma Corp. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Correvio Pharma Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Correvio Pharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 15.6% and 76.6% respectively. About 0.5% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.17% -5.78% 17.76% -26.73% -78.21% 19.28% Correvio Pharma Corp. -5.17% -4.18% -18.15% -12.7% 15.79% 10.44%

For the past year Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Correvio Pharma Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Correvio Pharma Corp.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. Its products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. The companyÂ’s Microcyn medical devices are used for cleaning, debridement, lubricating, moistening, and dressing of acute and chronic wounds in tissue care management. It also operates a microbiology contract testing laboratory that offers consulting and laboratory services to medical companies that design and manufacture biomedical devices and drugs. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products directly to end users, as well as to distributors; and through in-house sales force and call center to hospitals, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare practitioners. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.