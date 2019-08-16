Contrasting of Sonoco Products Company (SON) and Its Peers

We are comparing Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sonoco Products Company has 77% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.5% of Sonoco Products Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sonoco Products Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.60% 6.70% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sonoco Products Company and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoco Products Company N/A 61 19.67 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Sonoco Products Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sonoco Products Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

$59 is the average price target of Sonoco Products Company, with a potential upside of 5.17%. The peers have a potential upside of 13.61%. Sonoco Products Company’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sonoco Products Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Sonoco Products Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Sonoco Products Company has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Sonoco Products Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Sonoco Products Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonoco Products Company.

Risk & Volatility

Sonoco Products Company has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sonoco Products Company’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sonoco Products Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sonoco Products Company’s peers beat Sonoco Products Company on 7 of the 6 factors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.