Contrasting of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Both Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 6 -0.17 11.34M -0.88 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 13.77M -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sonim Technologies Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 186,900,484.56% 0% 0% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 556,903,664.16% -1.9% -1.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 49.1 and its Quick Ratio is 49.1. Network-1 Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Sonim Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 126.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sonim Technologies Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.3% and 13.7%. About 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 17.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Sonim Technologies Inc.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.