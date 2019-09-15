Contrasting of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonim Technologies Inc. has 30.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sonim Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sonim Technologies Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sonim Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

Sonim Technologies Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $17, suggesting a potential upside of 401.47%. The rivals have a potential upside of 70.67%. Given Sonim Technologies Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sonim Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Sonim Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat Sonim Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.