Contrasting of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00 QAD Inc. 42 22.86 10.80M 0.20 211.47

Table 1 demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 270,011,183.90% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 25,598,483.05% 4.5% 2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonic Foundry Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.14% and 56.5%. Insiders held roughly 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors QAD Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.