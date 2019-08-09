Contrasting of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 118 8.23 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Sonic Foundry Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus price target is $131.14, while its potential upside is 11.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.41%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.