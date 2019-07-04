Contrasting of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Since Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.16 N/A -0.89 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 81 3.02 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sonic Foundry Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85.67 average target price and a 14.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Insiders held 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.