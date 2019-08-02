Contrasting of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

This is a contrast between Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -0.89 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.30 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sonic Foundry Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $68.67, while its potential upside is 42.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. About 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.