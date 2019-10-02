Contrasting of Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 5.66M -1.05 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 28 1.18 38.21M 0.30 105.97

Table 1 demonstrates Soliton Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 46,053,702.20% 106.5% -468.8% Varex Imaging Corporation 138,191,681.74% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soliton Inc. Its rival Varex Imaging Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. Varex Imaging Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soliton Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soliton Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 94.5% respectively. About 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Soliton Inc. was more bullish than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats Soliton Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.