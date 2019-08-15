Contrasting of Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 NovoCure Limited 56 28.80 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Soliton Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soliton Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, NovoCure Limited has 5 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NovoCure Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soliton Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Soliton Inc. and NovoCure Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

NovoCure Limited on the other hand boasts of a $73.75 average price target and a -14.61% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soliton Inc. and NovoCure Limited are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders owned 5.5% of Soliton Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of NovoCure Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year Soliton Inc. was more bullish than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats Soliton Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.