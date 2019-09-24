Contrasting of Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Soliton Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.05
|0.00
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|10
|3.76
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Soliton Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Soliton Inc.
|0.00%
|106.5%
|-468.8%
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Soliton Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Soliton Inc.
|-12.98%
|-12.23%
|1.93%
|0%
|0%
|149.08%
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0%
|-3.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-17.58%
For the past year Soliton Inc. has 149.08% stronger performance while Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance.
Summary
Soliton Inc. beats Itamar Medical Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.
