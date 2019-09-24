Contrasting of Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.76 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Soliton Inc. and Itamar Medical Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Soliton Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year Soliton Inc. has 149.08% stronger performance while Itamar Medical Ltd. has -17.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Soliton Inc. beats Itamar Medical Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.