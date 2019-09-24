Contrasting of Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

We are comparing Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 194 11.49 N/A 3.61 59.01

Demonstrates Soliton Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Soliton Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soliton Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soliton Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Soliton Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 1 2 8 2.73

On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s potential upside is 1.00% and its consensus price target is $221.27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soliton Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.3% and 87.5%. About 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96%

For the past year Soliton Inc. has stronger performance than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Soliton Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.