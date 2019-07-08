Contrasting of Soliton Inc. (SOLY) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

We are comparing Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 Avinger Inc. 5 2.38 N/A -9.83 0.00

Demonstrates Soliton Inc. and Avinger Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5% Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soliton Inc. and Avinger Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 5.2%. About 5.7% of Soliton Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43% Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77%

For the past year Soliton Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.