Contrasting of Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) and Its Peers

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Solitario Zinc Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.90% -10.70% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Solitario Zinc Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Solitario Zinc Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitario Zinc Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 109.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Solitario Zinc Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Solitario Zinc Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Solitario Zinc Corp. are 16.2 and 16.2. Competitively, Solitario Zinc Corp.’s rivals have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Solitario Zinc Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Solitario Zinc Corp.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Solitario Zinc Corp. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Solitario Zinc Corp.’s peers have beta of 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Solitario Zinc Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.