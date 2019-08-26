Contrasting of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

This is a contrast between Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -0.61 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.21 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Soligenix Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Soligenix Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 293.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soligenix Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 96.2%. Insiders owned 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.