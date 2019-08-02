Contrasting of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.57 N/A -0.61 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 15.89 N/A -6.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta which is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. Its rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 216.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders held 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.