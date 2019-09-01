Contrasting of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Soligenix Inc. has 22.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Soligenix Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.20% -82.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Soligenix Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Soligenix Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $4, Soligenix Inc. has a potential upside of 300.00%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Soligenix Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Soligenix Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has weaker performance than Soligenix Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Soligenix Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, Soligenix Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Soligenix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Soligenix Inc.’s peers beat Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.