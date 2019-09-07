Contrasting of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We are comparing Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.87 N/A -0.61 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soligenix Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Soligenix Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Genfit SA on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average price target and a 233.14% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares and 0% of Genfit SA shares. Insiders held roughly 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.