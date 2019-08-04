Contrasting of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

This is a contrast between Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 4.46 N/A -0.61 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soligenix Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Soligenix Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Soligenix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 2.4% respectively. Insiders owned 14.1% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.