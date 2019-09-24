Contrasting of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Soligenix Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 69.6% respectively. Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.1%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.