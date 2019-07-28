Contrasting of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix Inc. 1 3.71 N/A -0.79 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Soligenix Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -160.1% -95.2% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Risk & Volatility

Soligenix Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -3.61 beta.

Liquidity

Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Soligenix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Soligenix Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 22.5% and 5.8% respectively. Soligenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soligenix Inc. 12.74% 0.05% -8.37% -24.45% -49.98% -3.37% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Soligenix Inc. has -3.37% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 92.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Soligenix Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.