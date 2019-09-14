Contrasting of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) and OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs – Generic industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.54 0.00 OptiNose Inc. 8 18.50 N/A -2.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solid Biosciences Inc. and OptiNose Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -60.2% OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -81% -46.3%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Solid Biosciences Inc. Its rival OptiNose Inc.'s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 6.7 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Solid Biosciences Inc. and OptiNose Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 OptiNose Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -27.71% for Solid Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $7.33. Competitively the consensus price target of OptiNose Inc. is $24, which is potential 234.26% upside. The data provided earlier shows that OptiNose Inc. appears more favorable than Solid Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OptiNose Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Solid Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of OptiNose Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62% OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than OptiNose Inc.

Summary

OptiNose Inc. beats Solid Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.