Contrasting of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and Its Peers

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Solid Biosciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Solid Biosciences Inc. has 17.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Solid Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -66.60% -60.20% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Solid Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Solid Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.46 2.59 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 103.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Solid Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solid Biosciences Inc. 23.23% 9.56% -39.75% -77.48% -85.08% -78.62% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Solid Biosciences Inc. has -78.62% weaker performance while Solid Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have 52.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Solid Biosciences Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Solid Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Solid Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Solid Biosciences Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Solid Biosciences Inc.’s peers beat Solid Biosciences Inc.

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.