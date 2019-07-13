Contrasting of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.56 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 138 2.94 N/A 1.04 130.19

Profitability

Table 2 represents Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -63.9% -37.1% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IQVIA Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.81 beta which makes it 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 3.90% and its consensus price target is $163.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60% and 91%. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -2.42% 3.59% 19.53% -7.34% 6.32% 18.13% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 1.54% -4.12% 2.62% 8.94% 31.47% 16.44%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Summary

IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.