Contrasting of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)

This is a contrast between Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 12 3.23 N/A -1.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.21 and its 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Fluidigm Corporation has an average price target of $14.33, with potential upside of 157.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58% and 94.5%. Insiders owned 17.5% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Fluidigm Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65% Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31%

For the past year Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fluidigm Corporation.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.