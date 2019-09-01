Contrasting of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

This is a contrast between SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 5.89 N/A -0.13 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.96 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see SolarWinds Corporation and Proofpoint Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Proofpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. SolarWinds Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SolarWinds Corporation and Proofpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 2.82% for SolarWinds Corporation with consensus price target of $17.5. Competitively Proofpoint Inc. has an average price target of $130.33, with potential upside of 14.72%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Proofpoint Inc. is looking more favorable than SolarWinds Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.