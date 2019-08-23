Contrasting of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.11 N/A -0.13 0.00 Inpixon 1 1.20 N/A 16.88 0.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 has SolarWinds Corporation and Inpixon’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Inpixon 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Inpixon’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. SolarWinds Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inpixon.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SolarWinds Corporation and Inpixon.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

SolarWinds Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 0.98% and an $17.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Inpixon has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 9.2%. SolarWinds Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation had bullish trend while Inpixon had bearish trend.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Inpixon.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.