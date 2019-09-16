Contrasting of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.62 N/A -0.13 0.00 Cision Ltd. 11 1.60 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SolarWinds Corporation and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of SolarWinds Corporation and Cision Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SolarWinds Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Cision Ltd. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. SolarWinds Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

SolarWinds Corporation and Cision Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, with potential downside of -6.77%. Cision Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 75.88% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cision Ltd. seems more appealing than SolarWinds Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SolarWinds Corporation and Cision Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 54.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Cision Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year SolarWinds Corporation has 29.57% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance.

Summary

SolarWinds Corporation beats Cision Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.