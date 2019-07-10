Contrasting of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) and Its Peers

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has 99.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.90% 12.50% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. N/A 16 9.71 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.25 1.84 1.87 2.59

$21.2 is the average price target of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc., with a potential upside of 53.96%. The peers have a potential upside of 36.16%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. -1.06% -3.07% 17.88% 22.45% 8.4% 46.15% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has stronger performance than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Dividends

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.