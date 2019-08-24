Contrasting of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|17
|6.73
|N/A
|0.98
|17.15
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.87
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 0%. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
|0.18%
|3.84%
|-2.56%
|2.51%
|0.36%
|10.91%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
