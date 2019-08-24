Contrasting of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.73 N/A 0.98 17.15 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.87 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.35% and 0%. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 11.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.