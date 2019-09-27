Contrasting of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

This is a contrast between Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 2.48 N/A 0.98 17.15 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 9 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 746,040,126.72% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 average target price and a 28.56% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.35% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was more bullish than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.