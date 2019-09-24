Contrasting of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.82 N/A 0.98 17.15 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.43 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 demonstrates Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Solar Senior Capital Ltd. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Solar Senior Capital Ltd. was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.