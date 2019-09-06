Contrasting of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 531.41 N/A -1.79 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 3.97 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 266.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 36.1%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Tocagen Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.