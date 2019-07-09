Contrasting of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 29.97 N/A -1.80 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 31322.12 N/A -1.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and ObsEva SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Its competitor ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ObsEva SA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.3% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has stronger performance than ObsEva SA

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats ObsEva SA.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.