Contrasting of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 595.21 N/A -1.79 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 6.35 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 highlights Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.