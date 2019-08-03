Contrasting of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

We are comparing Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.82 N/A -1.79 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.