Contrasting of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 591.57 N/A -1.79 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.34 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 21.4%. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.