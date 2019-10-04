Contrasting of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Both Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 11 -0.38 17.74M -6.81 0.00 Yelp Inc. 34 4.89 56.91M 0.67 52.08

Table 1 highlights Sohu.com Limited and Yelp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sohu.com Limited and Yelp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 160,108,303.25% -21.4% -3.8% Yelp Inc. 166,452,179.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com Limited has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Yelp Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sohu.com Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Yelp Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Yelp Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sohu.com Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sohu.com Limited and Yelp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Yelp Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 26.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sohu.com Limited and Yelp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 0%. About 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited had bearish trend while Yelp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 12 of the 12 factors.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.