Contrasting of Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 17 0.27 N/A -6.81 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sohu.com Limited and Bilibili Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sohu.com Limited and Bilibili Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -8.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sohu.com Limited and Bilibili Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Bilibili Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 28.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sohu.com Limited and Bilibili Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.8% and 26.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited’s shares. Competitively, 6.12% are Bilibili Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited 0.93% 18.69% -12.45% -1.34% -50.3% 5.74% Bilibili Inc. -9.39% -9.6% -14.67% 15.9% 28.67% 6.44%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Bilibili Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bilibili Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.