Contrasting of Sogou Inc. (SOGO) and Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

We are comparing Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 6 1.40 N/A 0.20 25.64 Cango Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.32 19.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cango Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sogou Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sogou Inc. is presently more expensive than Cango Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sogou Inc. and Cango Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% Cango Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 5.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sogou Inc. and Cango Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 29.6%. Sogou Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -5.82% -5.99% -14.8% -9.91% -46.32% -1.33% Cango Inc. -5.32% -11.5% -11.82% -35.86% 0% -20.19%

For the past year Sogou Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cango Inc.

Summary

Cango Inc. beats Sogou Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.