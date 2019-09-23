Contrasting of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

We will be comparing the differences between Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) and AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Computer Peripherals industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -0.06 0.00 AstroNova Inc. 23 0.78 N/A 0.93 25.94

Table 1 highlights Socket Mobile Inc. and AstroNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -3.1% AstroNova Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Socket Mobile Inc. has a beta of 0.28 and its 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AstroNova Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Socket Mobile Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AstroNova Inc. are 2.7 and 1.3 respectively. AstroNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Socket Mobile Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.5% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of AstroNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.76% of Socket Mobile Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AstroNova Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Socket Mobile Inc. 10.83% 23.72% 14.83% 33% 9.92% 77.33% AstroNova Inc. 0.17% -7% -4.35% 21.02% 31.77% 28.96%

For the past year Socket Mobile Inc. has stronger performance than AstroNova Inc.

Summary

AstroNova Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Socket Mobile Inc.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand. It serves the chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, and pharmaceuticals, and other industries. The Test & Measurement segment provides Daxus portable data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; DDX100 SmartCorder portable data acquisition systems; EVX multi-channel chart recording systems; ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers; and ToughSwitch ruggedized Ethernet switches. The companyÂ’s AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; ToughSwitch Ethernet switches are used in military aircraft and vehicles; ToughWriter airborne printers are used in aircraft made by Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Lockheed, Gulfstream, and others; and portable data recorders are used in research and development, and maintenance applications in aerospace and defense, energy discovery and production, rail, automotive, and transportation and other industrial applications. Its TMX data acquisition systems are used for data capture in long-term testing; and Daxus and DDX 100 SmartCorder instruments are used for portability and ease of use in facilities maintenance, field work, test cells, and transportation applications. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.