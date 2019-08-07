Contrasting of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

As Small Tools & Accessories businesses, Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on Incorporated 160 2.06 N/A 12.34 12.37 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. 84 1.70 N/A 4.86 17.38

In table 1 we can see Snap-on Incorporated and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Snap-on Incorporated. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Snap-on Incorporated is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Snap-on Incorporated and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on Incorporated 0.00% 21.9% 12.8% Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.7% 12%

Volatility & Risk

Snap-on Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Competitively, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Snap-on Incorporated is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Snap-on Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Snap-on Incorporated and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 5.60% for Snap-on Incorporated with average price target of $160. On the other hand, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 14.60% and its average price target is $95. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Snap-on Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Snap-on Incorporated and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.7% respectively. Snap-on Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Snap-on Incorporated -1.39% -7.7% -8.47% -6.95% -8.8% 5.04% Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. -5.95% 2.68% -1.86% -3.14% -7.88% 7.19%

For the past year Snap-on Incorporated has weaker performance than Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Snap-on Incorporated beats Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments. It offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. The company also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, it offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment, such as wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, the company provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. It serves aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.