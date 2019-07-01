Contrasting of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 40 3.87 N/A 1.51 27.84 Digirad Corporation 7 0.14 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Smith & Nephew plc and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.35 beta indicates that Smith & Nephew plc is 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digirad Corporation’s 131.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.31 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Smith & Nephew plc and Digirad Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 39.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of Digirad Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 1.81% 7.47% 10.02% 14.2% 17.74% 12.76% Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Digirad Corporation.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Digirad Corporation.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.