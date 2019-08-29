Contrasting of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.92 N/A -0.05 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.68 N/A 0.48 67.04

In table 1 we can see Smith Micro Software Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Synaptics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

$5 is Smith Micro Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -18.30%. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 19.05%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 98.6% of Synaptics Incorporated shares. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Synaptics Incorporated beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.