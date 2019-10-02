Contrasting of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

We are comparing Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|6
|2.22
|29.55M
|-0.05
|0.00
|Progress Software Corporation
|39
|1.47
|44.10M
|1.16
|37.45
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|501,697,792.87%
|-23.4%
|-12.4%
|Progress Software Corporation
|112,643,678.16%
|16.9%
|7.8%
Volatility and Risk
Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Progress Software Corporation’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Smith Micro Software Inc. and Progress Software Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Progress Software Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.66% and an $5 consensus target price. Competitively Progress Software Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 30.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Progress Software Corporation looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|78.27%
|92.6%
|106.55%
|229.12%
|141.53%
|232.78%
|Progress Software Corporation
|1.6%
|5.02%
|-3.82%
|22.57%
|17.89%
|21.98%
For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Progress Software Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 13 factors Progress Software Corporation beats Smith Micro Software Inc.
Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.