Contrasting of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are Application Software companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 6 2.22 29.55M -0.05 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 501,697,792.87% -23.4% -12.4% Progress Software Corporation 112,643,678.16% 16.9% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Progress Software Corporation’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.66% and an $5 consensus target price. Competitively Progress Software Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 30.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Progress Software Corporation looks more robust than Smith Micro Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Progress Software Corporation.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.